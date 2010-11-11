Texans claim former Dolphins cornerback Allen off waivers

It didn't take long for Jason Allen to find a new home.
The Houston Texans claimed the cornerback off waivers on Thursday, one day after the Miami Dolphins parted ways with their 2006 first-round pick.
Allen, the 16th overall pick in 2006, started 19 games for the Dolphins and struggled to shake the label of draft bust. He won a starting job in training camp this season and is tied for ninth in the league with three interceptions, but he was badly beaten frequently and was replaced in the lineup last week by Sean Smith.
Allen was limited to special teams in Sunday's loss at Baltimore.
The University of Tennessee product became the second recent first-round pick the Dolphins cut ties with this year. In April, wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. -- the team's No. 1 choice in 2007 -- was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick.
To make room for Allen, the Texans placed cornerback Domique Barber on injured reserve. Barber had arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday after he was injured during a special teams drill at Wednesday's practice.
"It's a tough guy to lose," Texans coach Gary Kubiaktold the team's official site. "He's been our most productive guy that's been on the field for us the most on special teams, and probably our most valuable player from that standpoint. So that's a big, big blow. We're going to have to have somebody step up this weekend, and we're going to have to decide who that's going to be."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.