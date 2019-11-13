Texans claim former 1st-round pick Vernon Hargreaves

With coach Bill O'Brien acting as de facto head of player personnel, the Texans have not been shy about adding talent that has been sent away by other teams. Hargreaves joins a Texans defense that has collected plenty of castoffs in its defensive backfield alone. He'll find in Houston a fellow former first-rounder in Gareon Conley, who was traded to the Texans by the Oakland Raiders earlier this season, and another former first-rounder in cornerback Bradley Roby, who signed with the Texans in the offseason.