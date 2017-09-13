Texans' Brian Cushing suspended 10 games for PEDs

The 2009 first-round pick has been with the Texans (0-1) for eight years, signing a six-year, $55.643 million deal back in 2013 that secured his place in Houston through the 2019 season. A one-time Pro Bowler (2009), Cushing posted 65 tackles in 13 games last year. He sustained a concussion in the Texans' season-opening loss to the Jaguars and was already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bengals (airing exclusively on NFL Network at 8:25 p.m. ET).