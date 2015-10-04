Around the NFL

Texans bench Ryan Mallett, go to Brian Hoyer in loss

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans made their second quarterback switch of the young season on Sunday.

Coach Bill O'Brien turned back to Week 1 starter Brian Hoyer after his team fell into a 42-0 hole late in the third quarter of a 48-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan Mallett essentially left O'Brien with no other option.

The Texans' aerial "attack" featured no timing or run-after-catch element with Mallett at the helm. He waits for his receivers to flash open before winding up and attempting to throw the prolate spheroid through their torsos.

Mallett's playing style results in too many tight-window throws and deflected passes, not to mention a slew of scattershot misfires. If he was good enough to start 16 games, he would challenge Donovan McNabb's unofficial single-season record for most one-hop tosses to his intended receivers.

Less than two months ago, the entire country saw O'Brien go to the mat for his quarterbacks in a training-camp speech to his coaching staff.

"Nobody talks about the Houston Texans because nobody thinks we're gonna win," O'Brien said on HBO's Hard Knocks. "And the disrespect that they show our quarterbacks? I'm tired of that, too. Because both those kids can play. They just need a chance and one of them is going to get it. Enough is enough."

O'Brien has now yanked his quarterback in half of his team's games this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Dallas QB Dak Prescott highlight the Week 18 Players of the Week. 
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot says nothing has changed with Calvin Ridley's status for 2022

Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday there is no update on the status of Falcons star receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed most of the season while addressing his mental health issues.
news

Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Bucs

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon explains how Bucs QB Tom Brady is so effective and what his defense needs to do to slow him down in Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons on the job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: 'We fully expect Baker (Mayfield) to be our starter and bounce back'

Browns GM Andrew Berry believes the 2020 version of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ reflects who the club truly has in its quarterback, not the Mayfield who struggled while playing through injuries this season.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday evening.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel has faith Greg Zuerlein's struggles won't cost Dallas in postseason

Heading into the postseason, perhaps the biggest fear for Cowboys fans is the game coming down to the leg of ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿. Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he believes Zuerlein's issues are mental rather than physical -- and can be corrected.
news

Brandon Scherff looking for long-term deal from Washington: 'I hope I can end my career here'

Brandon Scherff is finally set to hit the free-agent market, but the Pro Bowl guard hopes he doesn't leave Washington. After being placed on the franchise tag two consecutive years, the 30-year-old lineman appears at a crossroads with the only franchise he's played for.
news

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

After a day to reflect on their season-ending loss to the lowly Jaguars, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW