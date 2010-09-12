Texans' Barwin collides with teammate, dislocates ankle

Published: Sep 12, 2010 at 08:49 AM

Houston Texans defensive end Connor Barwin was carted off the field in Sunday's season-opening 34-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a dislocated ankle, coach Gary Kubiak said.

NFL.com's Steve Wyche reports that Barwin likely is headed to injured reserve.

Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans said Barwin's injury was immediately visible and grisly and "tough to watch." Barwin was off to a good start in the game as Houston applied a three-defensive end front to apply pressure on Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning.

Barwin went down during the first quarter when Texans defensive tackle Antonio Smith accidentally slid into him while they were chasing Colts running back Joseph Addai on a running play. Barwin ripped off his helmet in obvious pain, and Kubiak joined medical staff on the field.

Barwin was lifted onto a cart, and several Texans players surrounded Barwin before the cart left the field.

Barwin backs up All-Pro defensive end Mario Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

