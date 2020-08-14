Around the NFL

Texans announce no fans for home opener against Ravens

Published: Aug 14, 2020 at 04:28 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There will be no fans in attendance for the Houston Texans' first home game of the 2020 season.

The team announced Friday that NRG Stadium will not host fans for its home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times," said Texans president Jamey Rootes, via the team website. "Our fans provide the best homefield advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so."

The decision on whether fans can attend the remaining Texans home games depends on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the the greater Houston area, which is currently amid its highest threat level. The next game scheduled in Houston is on Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Should the Texans decide to host fans, the team announced season ticket members who have decided to opt in for the 2020 season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at that time.

Friday's decision comes just two days after their intrastate rival Dallas Cowboys announced they do plan to host fans for the 2020 season.

