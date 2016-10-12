Tevin Coleman ready for fantasy primetime

M.G.: Right now is a time to try and trade Matt Forte. The split that we feared at the start of the season appears to be upon us. It's drastically sunk Forte's value while still not doing a ton for Bilal Powell. I guess when you have two running backs, you really do have none. As for Jackson, what we've seen from him isn't much different than what he's always been. The ceiling is very high and the floor is very low. The hope has always been that he scores a long touchdown or two, because he's not going to rack up a lot of catches. In 117 games, DJax has caught seven or more balls just 10 times. The high-end of the point spectrum is why you drafted him. Hopefully you have enough wide receiver insulation to weather the down weeks. If not ... it's time to move him in a deal.