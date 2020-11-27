Terry McLaurin on game-changing tackle: 'It's a different type of mentality'

The play helped vault Washington into the lead in the NFC East at 4-7.

"It's a huge play, because all it did was give us a chance," coach Ron Rivera said. "Terry gave our defense a chance, the defense bowed its neck and forced the field goal."

McLaurin has been Washington's go-to playmaker on offense. The second-year wideout sits at 1,882 yards for his young career, joining Charlie Brown (1,975) as the only Washington players since at least 1970 to have 1,800-plus receiving yards in their first 25 career games, per NFL Research.

The hustle to track down Smith and prevent a game-tying touchdown was the type of game-altering play McLaurin has come to expect from himself.