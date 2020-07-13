Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 13, 2020 09:14 AM

Terrelle Pryor eyeing comeback, says he's talked to Patriots

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Terrelle Pryor didn't play a regular-season snap last year, but the veteran wide receiver isn't giving up hope of returning in 2020.

Pryor told TMZ he's had conversations with a handful of teams, including the New England Patriots.

"There have been conversations with a couple -- five teams," Pryor said. "(My reps) spoke to the Patriots last week, I believe. A lot of the teams are not really dealing with bringing in players because of the COVID situation."

Pryor said the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are the two teams that intrigue him most.

"Those two are very intriguing," Pryor said. "Especially Cam. I've been a big fan of him throughout the years ... And, obviously, Big Ben, that's my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that's just two teams that I really want to play for."

Pryor spent training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, but didn't stand out, and was ultimately released with an injury settlement after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 6-foot-4 former quarterback spent six games in 2018 with the New York Jets, catching 14 passes for 235 yards and two TDs before being cut. He then landed in Buffalo for two games, catching one pass.

Since his breakout campaign in 2016 as a full-time receiver in Cleveland, during which he compiled 1,007 yards and four TDs on 77 catches, Pryor has been a nomad, struggling to stay healthy and make an impact.

Pryor was hospitalized in November after being stabbed and was charged with simple assault stemming from the incident.

The wideout said he feels fully healthy, and if given a chance, believes he can crack a rotation.

"I can still play. And, I can still make plays and dominate," Pryor said. "I know that. It's just, I've got to have that in my mind. They've got to see that I'm still healthy. That's the only thing that really held me back, even two years ago with the Jets."

Given the receiver market was sluggish this offseason, and the issues with teams conducting physicals, Pryor would likely have to wait until well into training camp if any team is willing to give him another shot.

