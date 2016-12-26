Terrell Suggs says he won't retire after Steelers loss

Football fans rejoice: This will not be the end of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry featuring Terrell Suggs.
The 34-year-old outside linebacker was adamant about not retiring after Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game effectively closed the door on any chance of Baltimore reaching the postseason. The Ravens have not made the playoffs since 2014.
"I don't know what you heard -- what the (expletive) is wrong with him? -- I was always planning to come back and doing this another year," Suggs said.
I think we can all agree that the Ravens would not be the same without their longest-tenured player, and kudos to Suggs for coming back even with nothing to prove. He posted eight sacks this season, a year after missing 15 games with a torn Achilles. He is 21st on the all-time sack list and a sure-fire Hall of Famer upon retirement.
Something about that team and division, though, seems to cultivate agelessness. Suggs, Steve Smith, Elvis Dumervil, Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison are all playing some fantastic football deep into the autumn of their careers. If we're able to get another matchup like Sunday's in 2017, everyone would sign up immediately.