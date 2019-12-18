 Skip to main content
Terrell Suggs: Hard to turn down Chiefs with Mahomes

Published: Dec 18, 2019 at 07:19 AM
Kevin Patra

Despite a desire to make his way back to Baltimore after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals, Terrell Suggs didn't need a lot of coaxing from Chiefs coach Andy Reid to report to Kansas City after being claimed this week.

"I was really uncertain about my future last week, but I talked to coach and it was a brief conversation and I was like, 'OK,'" Suggs said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I asked coach, 'I just learned the hard way that a player like me just (doesn't) fit in anywhere. He was like, 'Trust me, you'll fit in here.'"

Along with the Chiefs, the Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks attempted to claim Suggs, and the Ravens might've signed him if he made it through waivers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. K.C. owned the highest priority of the claiming teams and was awarded the veteran pass rusher Monday.

By joining the Chiefs, Suggs will be part of a playoff team that has a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

"It's hard to turn down (playing with) the reigning MVP (Patrick Mahomes) and a playoff team and just the exciting things they're doing, this atmosphere," Suggs added. "Hopefully I can come in and contribute right off the bat. This was a team that was a penalty away from the Super Bowl last year so they're not missing much. Hopefully I can add that extra addition that we can kind of potentially do something special."

The Chiefs sorely need QB-disruption help after losing defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor for the season with injuries.

Reid said he spoke with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and 2014, about Suggs and received rave reviews. Spag's knowledge should help make the transition seamless for the veteran pass rusher.

Reid noted he didn't have to sell Suggs on joining the Chiefs.

"He's not familiar with this so did I tell him about what's going on here and did he want to hear it?" Reid said. "Sure. He wanted to know what was going on. He's a thorough guy. But did I have to put the hammer down on him or anything? No. He had some questions, which guys do when they've been around. I think he liked what he heard. It wasn't a recruiting type situation."

Going from a Cards team staring at a top-10 draft pick, to the perennial AFC West winners wasn't a tough sell, even if the only way Suggs makes it back to Baltimore now is for a playoff tussle with his former Ravens squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

