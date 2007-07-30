Terrell Owens' day in training camp

NO. 81 IS NO. 1 WITH FANS: The first lob pass thrown to Owens during the morning workout drew about as many camera flashes as a Barry Bonds at-bat. For the record, Tony Romo did hit Owens in stride. In the afternoon, Owens drew a loud roar just for coming out of the tunnel. When he did some loosening-up sprints in the end zone, nearby fans roared and chanted his initials. They got even more excited when he acknowledged the cheers with a smile and a wave. (Note to the guy waving a football and a pen: Autographs are given after practice, not during.)
WELCOME TO THE NFL, ROOK: Seventh-round picks Alan Ball and Courtney Brown had tight coverage on Owens, but he managed to tip a pass to himself for the catch drawing a chorus of "T-O! T-O!" from the crowd during the morning practice.
FASHION STATEMENT? For the afternoon practice, Owens wore the kind of baggy white shorts Terry Glenn has worn throughout camp. Romo and receivers Patrick Crayton and Sam Hurd were sporting them for the first time, too.
KILLING TIME: Owens was spotted riding a bicycle during some down time Friday. Asked if that was typical, he said, "I was just goofing off. Usually, I just try to get off my feet and rest a little bit."