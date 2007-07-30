Terrell Owens' day in training camp

NO. 81 IS NO. 1 WITH FANS: The first lob pass thrown to Owens during the morning workout drew about as many camera flashes as a Barry Bonds at-bat. For the record, Tony Romo did hit Owens in stride. In the afternoon, Owens drew a loud roar just for coming out of the tunnel. When he did some loosening-up sprints in the end zone, nearby fans roared and chanted his initials. They got even more excited when he acknowledged the cheers with a smile and a wave. (Note to the guy waving a football and a pen: Autographs are given after practice, not during.)