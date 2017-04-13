Terrance 'Pot Roast' Knighton says he's retiring

The Pot Roast is done.
Free-agent defensive tackle Terrance Knighton told ESPN on Wednesday he's retiring as a player in order to pursue a career in coaching.
The highlight of Knighton's colorful career was leading a Denver defense that actually improved after losing All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to a season-ending knee injury in 2013. By the time the Broncos reached Super Bowl XLVIII, Knighton was reaching his peak as a terrorizing force on the defensive line.
"He's an athlete. He may have a mass to him, but he's got hands. He's got feet," defensive line coach Jay Rodgers told Around The NFL at time. "I guarantee you he could probably dunk a basketball back in his day.
"The guy played wide receiver when he was in high school. I mean, he's just an athlete. That's just his natural god-given ability."
Knighton will walk away with modest career numbers (14 sacks, 230 combined tackles and three forced fumbles) that fall short of reflecting his impact as one of the premier run-stuffers of the past decade.