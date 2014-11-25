Tennessee Titans release veteran Shaun Phillips

Around the NFL

Shaun Phillips was the leading pass rusher on a Broncos team that made the Super Bowl last season. Now he's looking for a job.

The Titans on Tuesday released the veteran linebacker.

Tennessee gave Phillips a $750,000 signing bonus in the offseason and paid him $1.5 million but got only two sacks in return.

This is a strong statement considering that the Titans still have pay Phillips his salary for the rest of the season, unless another squad claims him off waivers. But The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt notes the team wants to play younger contributors down the stretch, and Phillips hasn't delivered this season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a contender give Phillips a shot as a situational pass-rusher off the bench, possibly even the Broncos.

