Tennessee Titans release veteran Shaun Phillips

Shaun Phillips was the leading pass rusher on a Broncos team that made the Super Bowl last season. Now he's looking for a job.
Tennessee gave Phillips a $750,000 signing bonus in the offseason and paid him $1.5 million but got only two sacks in return.
This is a strong statement considering that the Titans still have pay Phillips his salary for the rest of the season, unless another squad claims him off waivers. But The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt notes the team wants to play younger contributors down the stretch, and Phillips hasn't delivered this season.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see a contender give Phillips a shot as a situational pass-rusher off the bench, possibly even the Broncos.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Thanksgiving Thursday's three games and recaps Monday night's Week 12 doubleheader. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.