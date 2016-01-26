Ten worst playoff performances by QBs in the modern era

OK, so we're cheating a bit by listing two games here, but we couldn't separate them. In 1997, the second-seeded Steelers lost at home to the Broncos when Kordell Stewart turned the ball over four times. The 2001 Pittsburgh team had new digs, the best defense in the league and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Unfortunately, Stewart could not overcome himself. New England didn't have anywhere near as good a defense as Pittsburgh's, and the Patriots were forced to play Drew Bledsoe when Tom Brady went down. Yet, Stewart missed open receivers, lost a fumble in his own territory (the Steelers' defense bailed him out) and threw two picks on the final two drives in a one-score game. This was one of the most devastating losses of the Bill Cowher era.