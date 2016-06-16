Ten takeaways from Thursday's minicamps

A. Will Von Miller and the Broncos finally strike a massive, long-term deal before the July 15 deadline? Denver fans hope so after Miller on Thursday promised there was "no chance" he would play this season under the franchise tag. While every new chapter of this tired negotiation has felt like a cleverly crafted ploy to win over public favor, Miller appears dead set on exceeding Fletcher Cox's six-year extension that came packed with $63 million in guarantees. We expect this to get done in time for camp. Denver's less-than-secure quarterback situation makes it all the more critical to get their Super Bowl MVP under lock and key.