Ten NFL free agents likely to switch teams

7. Derrick Shelby, Miami Dolphins defensive end: Shelby might not be a household name, but he had one of the NFL's most overlooked contract-year pushes as Cameron Wake's replacement down the stretch last season. A stout run defender with exceptionally strong hands, Shelby also made a habit of bulldozing linemen into the quarterback's lap as a disruptive interior force on third downs. Although he lacks the speed to emerge as a premier edge rusher, Shelby is a versatile defensive lineman just entering the prime of his career. If the Dolphins find a way to keep Vernon, Shelby will be in line for an expanded role in another city.