Ten Easy Super Bowl Party Tips

What separates a dime-a-dozen party from a memorable one? Décor! I will always remember the time my father painted the den floor like a football field for one Super Bowl party when I was a kid. My mother was not too thrilled, but it was a hit! I'm not saying go to that extreme, but definitely bring in the big guns and make it festive. Skip balloons and go for linens and tissue poms in team colors. Linens are easily rented and you can make your own poms or buy them here. No need for candles or flowers; this is a football game NOT a wedding! Banners are a great addition; make your own or purchase a custom one.