Around the NFL

Teddy Bridgewater will start for Saints vs. Panthers

Published: Dec 28, 2018 at 06:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

It's Teddy time in New Orleans.

With the New Orleans Saints already locking up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start over Drew Brees in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers, coach Sean Payton said.

"It's been so long, since 2015, the last time I started a game," Bridgewater said, according to the The Times-Picayune. "It's a great feeling. I'm excited. I'm trying to keep my composure. It's just another notch to check off the list.

"You get the chills thinking about it."

Brees hinted at the move earlier this week when he told reporters he expected Bridgewater to see significant playing time against the Panthers.

After suffering a devastating knee injury before the 2016 season, Bridgewater has attempted just three passes in two years. The 26-year-old isn't worried about the long break from meaningful action.

"I never turned it off," Bridgewater said Wednesday, per Nick Underhill of The Advocate. "Being in the position that I'm in you always have to stay ready. That's been my mindset since I arrived here. Approach each day with the same mindset that your opportunity can come within a blink of an eye."

Bridgewater has appeared in four games for the Saints since being acquired in a trade with the New York Jets in August. He has only attempted one pass in a Saints uniform, but Sunday's start will give him a chance to show what he can accomplish in a regular-season game.

With Bridgewater set to hit free agency this offseason, his start against the Panthers could draw plenty of attention from QB-hungry general managers. He put in a few very strong performances for the Jets during the preseason and there's a chance that a strong game on Sunday could lead to a potential starting job somewhere else in the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Packers' Aaron Jones a game-time decision vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, battling a knee injury, will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys' offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

No suspensions, but possible fines for altercations between Raiders-Cowboys

Dust-ups involving Cowboys DT ﻿Trysten Hill and CB Kelvin Joseph﻿ and Raiders S ﻿Roderic Teamer﻿ will not result in suspensions, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

Although the Cowboys lost to the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, LB Micah Parsons continued his sensational rookie campaign with another standout performance that included a little history for good measure.
news

Saints' Erik McCoy on offensive struggles vs. Bills: 'It sucks ... we got our butts beat'

The Saints aren't used to struggling under Sean Payton, but Thursday's performance at home in the 31-6 loss to the Bills might have marked a new low for the Super Bowl-winning coach.
news

'Electric' DeSean Jackson helps open up Raiders' offense in win over Cowboys

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ turns 35 years old next week. But the receiver can still fly and torture the Cowboys. The new Las Vegas wideout scorched his old foe for a 56-yard catch-and-run on the Raiders' third play to kick off the 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW