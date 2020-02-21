Teddy Bridgewater's best fits? Jordan Love: The next Mahomes?

In studying Love, there's no disputing his exceptional arm talent and athleticism. He is a remarkable passer with unlimited range and improvisational skills. Love can make every throw in the book, from a standstill in the pocket or on the run to either side. At his best, he is a pinpoint dime-dropper on an assortment of vertical routes (go route, post and deep over) that enable him to throw the ball over the top of the defense. On short and intermediate throws, Love displays adequate skills as a rhythm passer. He generally gets the ball out of his hands quickly and shows the ability to paint the corners of the strike zone. Although he is a little streaky with his accuracy and ball placement, some of his woes could be attributed to undisciplined footwork and sloppy mechanics. As a five-star talent with remarkable physical tools, he tends to rely on his natural gifts and fails to pay attention to the details when it comes to the fundamentals. These are correctable flaws, but Love must submit to the coaching to smooth out his game.