Teddy Bridgewater pushes Vikings to win over Lions

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 09:45 AM

DETROIT -- Teddy Bridgewater threw for a season-high 316 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-19 on Sunday.

Adrian Peterson rushed for 98 yards as the Vikings (4-2) won an NFC North game on the road for the first time in three years.

The Lions (1-6) had an 11-point lead after Matthew Stafford threw TDs on their first two drives, but they blew it because they couldn't protect the quarterback.

Minnesota had a season-high seven sacks, which also was a season worst for Detroit.

Vikings rookie Stefon Diggs had six receptions for 108 yards, including a go-ahead, 36-yard score on which he leaped from just inside the 5 and landed in the end zone in the third quarter.

Peterson had a season-long 75-yard run on the Vikings' next drive, but they stalled and settled for one of Blair Walsh's five field goals.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL stats and records, Super Wild Card Weekend: Brock Purdy sets rookie playoff record with four TDs

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after five-touchdown performance: 'I knew what this game meant'

Dogged by whispers and doubts after throwing 11 interceptions and fumbling four times in his last seven games, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an all-time outing against Tampa Bay, scoring all five of Dallas' TDs and amassing 329 total yards.

news

Tom Brady offers no timeline for decision on future following one of his worst playoff performances: 'Just feels like the end of the season'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady offered no timeline for a decision on what lies ahead, but Monday night's loss to the Cowboys played out like a microcosm of the season now behind him, writes NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista.

news

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses record four PATs in Dallas wild-card win

Brett Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers, becoming the first kicker to miss four PATs in a regular-season or postseason game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE