Teddy Bridgewater pushes Vikings to win over Lions

DETROIT -- Teddy Bridgewater threw for a season-high 316 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-19 on Sunday.
Adrian Peterson rushed for 98 yards as the Vikings (4-2) won an NFC North game on the road for the first time in three years.
The Lions (1-6) had an 11-point lead after Matthew Stafford threw TDs on their first two drives, but they blew it because they couldn't protect the quarterback.
Minnesota had a season-high seven sacks, which also was a season worst for Detroit.
Vikings rookie Stefon Diggs had six receptions for 108 yards, including a go-ahead, 36-yard score on which he leaped from just inside the 5 and landed in the end zone in the third quarter.
Peterson had a season-long 75-yard run on the Vikings' next drive, but they stalled and settled for one of Blair Walsh's five field goals.
