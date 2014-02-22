Teddy Bridgewater: I'm the best quarterback in the NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS -- NFL teams drafting early and in need of a quarterback might have more questions than answers about the top three players at the position in this year's draft.
Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater arrived at the NFL Scouting Combine looking to put some of those doubts to rest. He made his pitch to the media Saturday and didn't hesitate when asked if he's the best quarterback available.
Quarterback Tracker
Entering the NFL Scouting Combine, Bucky Brooks rated Teddy Bridgewater as the top quarterback prospect in the 2014 NFL Draft.
1. Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville
2. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M
3. Blake Bortles, Central Florida
4. Derek Carr, Fresno State
5. AJ McCarron, Alabama
"I feel like I'm the best quarterback in this draft," he said. "I'm not just going to sit up here and just say it. Obviously, actions have to back up these words. I'm just confident in myself and my capability to be able to play this position. I'm just going to go out and prove that I'm the best guy."
It's a rite of passage at the NFL Scouting Combine -- every high-ranking prospect is asked if he thinks he's the best player at his position in the draft, and, while answers might vary, no one ever says no.
Bridgewater's claim has legitimacy, though, and he arrived in Indianapolis hoping to strengthen it by addressing one of the biggest knocks against him -- his lean, narrow frame.
He weighed in at 214 pounds -- nine pounds heavier than he was at the end of the 2013 season -- and said he plans to add even more weight, ideally reaching a playing weight of 220-225 pounds.
"To play this position you have to have durability," Bridgewater said. "I just want to prove that I can put on that weight and I am one of those guys who can last a full NFL season."
Those with questions about his arm strength will have to wait a little longer for answers. Bridgewater confirmed he will not throw at the combine, but did say he would compete in running drills. He said he will throw March 17 at his pro day.
Bridgewater, who will no doubt meet with many NFL teams during the combine, said he met with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders -- who have picks No. 3 and No. 5 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, respectively -- on Friday.