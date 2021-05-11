Around the NFL

Teddy Bridgewater: Broncos present 'unique opportunity for me to come in and compete and lead'

Published: May 11, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Broncos could be a quarterback away from contention. That has been their reputation for the past few years, but their current roster makes that claim seem even more valid.

Denver boasts talent and/or potential at every position group. The least inspiring of those, however, might be QB. No NFL starter threw interceptions at a higher clip last year than Drew Lock (3.4%), who was unable to build on the promise he showed in a shortened rookie season. It's why the Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater and will have an open competition before the season.

It was a mild surprise Denver didn't add a rookie to its QB room during the draft -- Justin Fields and Mac Jones were both available when the Broncos were on the clock with the No. 9 pick. It would be a shock if new general manager George Paton & Co. were able to swing a deal for Aaron Rodgers﻿.

Odds are Lock and Bridgewater will be battling it out in the Mile High City this summer. The latter, who joined the Broncos just two weeks ago, sees what most everyone else does in his new squad.

"It's a talented football team, and it has so many pieces," Bridgewater said, per the team site. "I'm just glad to be a part of what they're doing around here and what we're trying to build here. It's a great, unique opportunity for me to come in and compete and lead at the same time. I'm just grateful for this opportunity."

That encapsulates Bridgewater's attitude throughout his resilient, injury-plagued career. He just couldn't have expected this scenario a month ago when the Panthers traded for 23-year-old reclamation project Sam Darnold﻿. Bridgewater will now be tasked with beating out the 24-year-old Lock.

The 28-year-old veteran is coming off a steady but unspectacular season himself, only his second as a full-time starter. Throwing a mere 15 touchdowns probably contributed to him being exiled one year into a three-year pact. But he did produce career highs in passing yards (3,733), completion percentage (69.1) and yards per attempt (7.6). That was enough to catch the eyes of Paton and prompt coach Vic Fangio to declare practice reps will be split "50-50" in OTAs and training camp.

"When you watch him on tape, the game is really easy for him," Paton said. "He moves the team. He plays in rhythm. He makes the players around him better. We like the way he plays. He throws on time and the offense is in rhythm. That's what we liked when we watched the tape."

The Broncos' 2020 tape is also a lot more encouraging than their 5-11 record. That mark can change quite a bit should they get better play from their QB, whoever that happens to be.

Roundup: Broncos signing OT Ryan Pope, working out veteran linemen 

The Broncos have been in search of depth in the trenches after losing a projected starter last week. Help might be just around the corner. Denver is signing young OT Ryan Pope following a Tuesday tryout and plans to work out a few veteran linemen Wednesday.
Robert Woods, not Jalen Ramsey, will wear No. 2 for Rams 

Robert Woods won the tussle for No. 2. The Rams WR will switch to the deuce after wearing 17 for his first four years in L.A. -- he'd previously worn 10 in Buffalo. Woods wore No. 2 in high school and at USC.
Falcons QBs coach: Matt Ryan is 'still performing at a high level'

The Falcons' new brass signaled they were sticking with ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ when they reworked his contract and rebuffed adding a successor during the draft. Ryan's new QBs coach, Charles London, has since raved about the 36-year-old's ability to continue playing at a high level.
Bill Belichick 'not really sure' if Patriots 5th-round pick Cameron McGrone (ACL) will play in 2021

Bill Belichick took a late-round swing on LB Cameron McGrone during the 2021 draft. The Patriots coach noted he's preparing for the possibility McGrone, who tore the ACL in his left knee in late November, could miss his entire rookie year. 
Falcons RBs coach Kitchings planning 'open' competition for starting job

The Falcons' revamped running back room didn't include adding to the backfield with any of their nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn tweaked defensive scheme ahead of joining Dallas

Getting fired afforded Dan Quinn time to contemplate his coaching style and scheme without sitting out a hiring cycle. The new DC told the Cowboys' official team website he immersed himself in a self-examination.
Davante Adams says future with Packers would 'potentially' be affected if Aaron Rodgers leaves

As uncertainty continues to surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Rodgers leaving could possibly affect his future in Titletown. 
Texans GM Nick Caserio on QB situation: 'We're all at the same point'

Houston general manager Nick Caserio stresses Texans QB room is at the "same point" as other teams right now and that's getting ready for Phase One and he's just as eager to see rookie QB Davis Mills as any other player. 
Broncos WR K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1; rookie CB Patrick Surtain Jr. to wear No. 2

Denver announced on Monday a host of jersey number assignments for the 2021 season, including a number change for WR K.J. Hamler.
Packers to try out QBs Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert at rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers are hosting two quarterbacks during this weekend's rookie minicamp. Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are bringing QBs ﻿Chad Kelly﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ to rookie camp this week on a tryout basis.
Jaguars expected to sign former QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to one-year deal

﻿Tim Tebow﻿ is on his way back to the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to sign the former QB to a one-year deal this week or next to play tight end, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
