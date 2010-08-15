Tebow sees flashbulbs, scores TD in loss to Bengals

Published: Aug 15, 2010 at 03:23 PM

CINCINNATI -- Fans booed. Flashbulbs went off. Tim Tebow had arrived in the NFL.

With a much better haircut and a touchdown, no less.

The rookie quarterback from Florida made his first preseason appearance Sunday night, and got into the end zone on the final play of a 33-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tebow went 8 of 13 for 105 yards in the second half, with most of the completions and yards coming on the final drive against a soft defense. That one ended with Tebow scrambling 7 yards for a touchdown, running over safety Kyries Hebert to score.

Kyle Orton was impressive in his preseason debut, throwing two touchdown passes in three series and reminding Broncos fans that he's the one running the offense if not selling the most jerseys.

