Tebow reportedly collects $250,000 bonus for each playoff win

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 09:48 PM

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow reportedly earned a $250,000 bonus for his team's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game.

Citing a league source, ESPN reported Tuesday that Tebow has a clause in his contract that pays him $250,000 for each playoff victory, provided he has played in at least 70 percent of Denver's plays during the season.

Tebow has been on the field for 73 percent of Denver's plays this season.

Should the Broncos upset the New England Patriotsthis weekend, that would be another $250,000.

In other news from Denver's wild 29-23 victory, Twitter claimed Monday that Tebow's 80-yard, game-ending touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas was the most tweeted-about sporting event in the site's five-year history.

According to Twitter, the play spawned a record 9,420 tweets per second.

