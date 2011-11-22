Tebow-led Broncos continue rise in Week 12 rankings

Another week, another Niners win.
You realize that if Green Bay wasn't playing like the 1962 Packers, the 49ers -- with a rookie coach and Alex Smith at quarterback -- would be your No. 1 team?
Think You Can Do Better?
Disagree with Elliot Harrison's power rankings? Head to NFL.com/fanrankings to make your own, Nos. 1-32, in whatever order you choose.
It's hard to fathom. As is the Bills' freefall, Tebowmania's 4-1 record, and Detroit's old-new running back Kevin Smith coming out of nowhere to put up 201 yards of offense with three touchdowns. The unpredictability is, of course, what makes the league pure greatness. But it's hard to prognosticate week in and week out.
This week's rankings see a couple of nice jumps for teams towards the bottom of the pack, like the suddenly resurgent 'Fins. These rankings were put together on a diet of NyQuil and the stuff Jamie Lee Curtis promotes that makes you go anywhere but out, so read with a cautious eye.
As always, let the dissension begin ...