Tebow-led Broncos continue rise in Week 12 rankings

The frustration is written all over Jack Del Rio's face, while his comments are colored with it. "It's not the first time this year we've had the opportunity. We're really looking for that breakout, game-winning drive. We had a chance for our quarterback to take us down. ( Blaine Gabbert) took us down. We were knocking on the door. We just couldn't close it out." Gabbert is a rookie, and these are the growing pains of having an inexperienced guy under center. There has been a general lack of appreciation for his play, but for the record, Cam Newton, Christian Ponder and Andy Dalton didn't win their games this weekend, either. While Gabbert might not put up the numbers Newton does, he also didn't throw four picks. Sooner than later, Gabbert will make that fourth-down throw to Mike Thomas (or somebody else) to win the game.