Tebow has one less interception after scoring change

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 09:13 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Upon further review, Tim Tebow has one fewer interception, and the Buffalo Bills lost a franchise record.

In a scoring change announced by the Bills on Wednesday, the third of Tebow's four interceptions during a 40-14 Broncos loss last weekend now is being ruled a lost fumble.

It happened midway through the fourth quarter when Tebow had the ball knocked loose by Buffalo linebacker Chris Kelsay. Linebacker Spencer Johnson caught the ball in midair and returned it 17 yards for a Bills touchdown.

It came on Denver's first play from scrimmage after Buffalo safety Jairus Byrd scored on a 37-yard interception return.

As a result, the Bills have returned four interceptions for TDs this season, which now equals a team record.

Kelsay picked up a sack on the play to give him three in the game.

