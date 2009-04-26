Teams execute bailout plans, get stimulus with late-round value

The Pats used the first of four second-round picks, No. 34 overall, to address a key need by taking Oregon safety Patrick Chung, who is expected to replace Rodney Harrison. At No. 40, they selected a nose tackle, Boston College's Ron Brace, who gives them depth and perhaps an insurance policy if things ultimately don't go well in contract-extension talks with current nose man Vince Wilfork. They hit need again at No. 41 with University of Connecticut cornerback Darius Butler, who was seen by some prognosticators as a possible late first-rounder. The Patriots' final first-day choice, No. 58, was a head-scratcher: Houston offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer, who wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but who, at 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, certainly has enough size to make an impact.