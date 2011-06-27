Team first: Kaepernick skipping rookie event to work out

Colin Kaepernick is bypassing the NFL Players Association's four-day rookie symposium in Bradenton, Fla., this week to participate in the San Francisco 49ers' player-run minicamp in the Bay Area, the rookie quarterback's agent told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
Kaepernick is nearly healed from a post-draft surgical procedure on his lower left leg, which the 49ers believe won't have an impact on the second-round draft pick's rookie season.
The former University of Nevada quarterback now is dropping back from center, marking a critical step in his rehabilitation, according to The Bee.
It's not Kaepernick's first session with his new teammates. He threw to 49ers receivers at player-only workouts in May.
Niners rookie running back Kendall Hunter will attend the symposium, his agent told The Bee. The event, operated by the NFLPA, actually is a replacement event for the league's version, which was cancelled because of the lingering lockout but in past years has been credited with educating rookies about life in professional football.