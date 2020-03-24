TE Tyler Eifert signing with Jaguars on two-year deal

Perhaps the warmer climate in Florida will aid Eifert's prospects as he also looks to become a target over the middle for second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew. Though Eifert's 43 grabs last year were hardly mind-spinning, he gives the Jaguars an option they haven't had as of late. Last season, the combined receptions of tight ends James O'Shaughnessy (14 receptions), Geoff Swaim (14), Seth DeValve (12) and Nick O'Leary (nine) barely edged past Eifert's total.