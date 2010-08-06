TE Martin rejoins Dolphins a year after knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Tight end David Martin has rejoined the Miami Dolphins after missing last season with a knee injury.
Martin signed as a free agent and practiced Friday. He reinforces a position where starter Anthony Fasano had only 31 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns last season.
In 2008, Martin had similar statistics -- 31 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns -- while sharing time with Fasano.
"I'm feeling great," he said. "My biggest thing now is doing what I can do to hopefully make this team and help this team win."
Martin was placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery last September, and he was waived in December.
