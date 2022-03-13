TE Evan Engram garnering FA interest as potential slot receiver 

Following a terrific rookie campaign, New York Giants tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿ never realized his potential in the eyes of many.

Perhaps that's because he wasn't in the right position to do so.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Engram has a solid free-agent market for his talent, with several teams looking at him as essentially a slot receiver.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Engram lining up in the slot on a usual basis is a matchup problem multiple teams are interested in exploring, with one of them being the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.

Engram was drafted 23rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Giants and promptly delivered 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers all still stand as his career highs as injuries have been a problem along with mercurial play.