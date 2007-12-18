Taylor only Dolphins player chosen for Pro Bowl

Published: Dec 18, 2007 at 01:01 PM

MIAMI -- Even in a dismal season for the Miami Dolphins, Jason Taylor's play stood out.

Taylor was selected Tuesday to the AFC's Pro Bowl team for the sixth time. Last season's NFL defensive player of the year has 10 sacks and four forced fumbles so far this season for the Dolphins, who lost their first 13 games of the season before beating Baltimore on Sunday.

The defensive end was Miami's only Pro Bowl selection.

Taylor was selected as a reserve; Kansas City's Jared Allen and Tennessee's Kyle Vanden Bosch are the AFC's starting defensive ends for the annual end-of-season showcase in Honolulu on Feb. 10.

"It's an honor to be named to the team, but I always understand that it isn't an individual achievement," Taylor said. "Whatever I might have accomplished on the field was because of the play of my teammates and I feel that I am representing all of them on the Pro Bowl team."

Taylor was the only player from Florida's three NFL teams to be selected; NFC South champion Tampa Bay and AFC wild-card leader Jacksonville were both shut out, as were the New York Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Detroit and New Orleans.

Taylor is just the second Miami defensive player to be chosen for six Pro Bowls; linebacker Zach Thomas is a seven-time selection.

Dan Marino is the Dolphins' all-time Pro Bowl leader, chosen nine times in his Hall of Fame career.

"I also want to thank everyone who voted for me, especially Dolphin fans," said Taylor, who had a key blocked field goal in Sunday's 22-16 Miami overtime win over the Ravens. "I know I wouldn't have made the team without them, and I appreciate their support."

If Taylor plays this Sunday at New England, he'll break the Dolphins' franchise record for most consecutive appearances. He played in his 128th straight game last weekend against the Ravens, tying Jim Langer's team mark.

But Taylor's availability for No. 129 is in some doubt.

He was on crutches at a charity event he sponsored Monday because of what he said was a torn plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Taylor had a similar problem with his right foot two seasons ago and continued to play.

The Dolphins are expected to update Taylor's condition Wednesday, when the team returns to practice.

