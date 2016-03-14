Taylor Mays facing four-game suspension for violation

Mays, a free-agent safety, has been suspended the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, two sources informed of Mays' suspension told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mays spent last season with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in 14 games and making five starts. He started his career as a second-round pick of the 49ers who was traded after one season to the Bengals. He stayed with Cincinnati for four seasons mostly as a reserve player.
Rapoport also reported Monday that free-agent linebacker Nick Moody has been suspended four games. Moody spent most of last season on the Seahawks' practice squad. He had a two-year stay with the 49ers prior to that.
It's unlikely Mays or Moody are receiving robust interest in free agency. Monday's news is not going to help matters for either player.