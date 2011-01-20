Taylor back at Jets practice; Smith expected to return kicks

New York Jets linebacker Jason Taylor returned to practice Thursday, one day after missing a session in preparation for the AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh.
Jets coach Rex Ryan said Wednesday that Taylor sustained a concussion at some point during last Sunday's 28-21 divisional playoff victory at New England and felt the effects of it later that night. Ryan said Taylor is "ready to roll" and has been cleared by doctors to play Sunday against the Steelers.
Wide receiver-kick returner Brad Smith (groin) missed the game against the Patriots, but he has practiced on a limited basis the last two days. Jets special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff said Thursday that Smith "absolutely" will return kicks against the Steelers, barring a setback.
"He looked good today," Westhoff said. "We were just bringing him along through the normal process, but I thought during today's practice, he looked just fine. He actually practiced with us yesterday and did most everything pretty full-go. He looked good."
Also limited in practice for the Jets for the second consecutive day were cornerbacks Darrelle Revis (hamstring) and Drew Coleman (knee), safety James Ihedigbo (right knee/ankle). All are expected to play Sunday.
In Pittsburgh, Steelers safety Troy Polamalu missed a second consecutive day of practice to rest his right Achilles' tendon injury. The same injury caused him to miss the teams' meeting last month, when the Jets came away with a 22-17 victory.
Also missing practice for the Steelers were safety Will Allen (knee), wide receiver Arnaz Battle (illness) and cornerback Bryant McFadden (abdomen). Defensive end Aaron Smith, who has been sidelined since Oct. 24 because of a torn triceps, was limited in his second consecutive practice and reportedly will not play Sunday.
