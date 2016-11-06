Tate's TD in OT lifts Lions over Vikings, 22-16

Published: Nov 06, 2016 at 09:19 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Matthew Stafford threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, who vaulted into the end zone in overtime to give the Detroit Lions a 22-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

After Matt Prater kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime, Tate finished the opening drive when he ran through arm tackles by Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith and leaped in for the winning score.

Stafford completed 23 of 36 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Lions (5-4), who have won four of their past five games. Tate had 11 catches for 79 yards.

Sam Bradford completed 31 of 40 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (5-3), who started the season 5-0 but have imploded since coming out of the bye. Stefon Diggs had a career-high 13 catches for 80 yards.

Tyrunn Walker blocked a field goal, Kerry Hyder had two sacks and the Lions stuffed the Vikings on fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 5-yard line in the fourth quarter to keep them in position to rally late.

The Vikings took a 16-13 lead with 23 seconds to play on a 1-yard run by Rhett Ellison, but Stafford hit Seth Roberts for 27 yards to set up Prater's game-tying kick.

Having won their previous four games by a combined 11 points, being in a nail-biter was nothing new for these Lions.

In overtime, Stafford hit Eric Ebron for 17 yards on third-and-3, Marvin Jones drew a pass interference call on Rhodes and Tate polished off the stunner with a hard-nosed catch-and-run down the sideline.

