Around the NFL

Tate on Manning to Jones: Kind of like Favre to Rodgers

Published: May 24, 2019 at 02:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Daniel Jones won't face the pressure of being a starting quarterback right off the bat, but the New York Giants hope the first-round pick can grow into a franchise signal-caller.

Big Blue's new veteran receiver Golden Tate offered a glowing review of the rookie early in offseason workouts when joining SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday.

"He's doing a good job," Tate said. "If you just look at talent-wise, the guy has a super, super strong arm. He can move around a little bit. But with quarterbacks, you just never know, you never know because it's such a mental game."

The biggest knock on Jones coming out of Duke was that he didn't have the biggest arm, so Tate's comments should perk eyebrows. Jones' accuracy on intermediate routes fit with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system, which could benefit the young quarterback whenever he eventually hits the field.

As for the mental side -- something GM Dave Gettleman harped was a must-have for any New York QB -- Tate believes Jones learning behind Eli Manning will pay off in the long run.

"We're hoping that he can respond to pressure," Tate said of Jones. "If Eli breaks a shoelace or something (and misses a play), that he won't even miss a beat. The good news with Dan's situation is he is sitting right behind a Hall of Fame-type quarterback, so he is going to have an opportunity to learn some incredible tools that can help him in the future. I hope it's kind of like that Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers kind of situation eventually."

Much has been made about the eventual baton handoff from Manning to Jones. It won't take three years like it did in Rodgers' case. Odds are it doesn't even take a full season for the rookie to see the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

The Patriots currently stand at 2-7 following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday was asked if he believes he is coaching for his job.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
news

Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.
news

Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

Days after the firing of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, soundly defeating the Giants 30-6. The whole team seemed to feel a new energy with the change and subsequent win, with running back Josh Jacobs saying, "The vibe and the energy is just electric right now."
news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm, expected to have surgery and miss around four weeks 

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati's fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins' comeback falling short vs. Chiefs: 'It was my fault'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the blame for Miami's comeback falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs. "It was my fault," Tagovailoa said.
news

Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: 'I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal'

Having arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Dobbs was thrown into the fire Sunday when rookie Jaren Hall was concussed. Dobbs delivered with two comebacks in one fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied past the Atlanta Falcons for a stunning 31-28 victory.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud sets single-game rookie passing record with 470 yards in comeback win over Buccaneers

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tore the Buccaneers defense asunder in his eighth career start, tying a rookie record with five touchdown passes and setting one with 470 passing yards in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Raiders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury -- potentially a torn ACL -- during New York's 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Jets on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.