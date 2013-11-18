Targets and touches: Browns featuring Ogbonnaya

This week Targets & Touches shows us that there's some real value and a few hidden gems on the waiver wire following Week 11. You have to keep watching it diligently, because the guy who's going to jump start your team through the playoffs is out there waiting for you to nab them. And if you're in a Sons of Anarchy fantasy league, you're very nervous if you own Tara, Clay or Happy right now. While it's hard for me to tell you who to get rid of out of those three I know you have to try to trade Galen O'Shea immediately.
Kendall Wright had 12 targets Thursday night against Indianapolis. He's terrific in PPR leagues, but in standard leagues he doesn't get enough yards nor score enough touchdowns to be a realistic option for you in your lineup. Still, he's "stashable," so leave him on your bench to wait and see if he turns it on as the season goes on.
"Should I pick up Michael Floyd?" I know, that's your first question -- well, your first one after "Should I pick up Bobby Rainey?" The answer is no -- and yes. In the words of Michael Fabiano, you're chasing fantasy points if you make Floyd a top waiver-wire priority. It's not like his involvement in the offense has been on the upswing, Sunday's 11-target day was more the anomaly in a season of pedestrian production. If you can get him with your second or third pick in free agency this week, then go for it. But there's others who you should go after first, no doubt led by Rainey. Any time a No. 1 fantasy running back is available you have to go after him, but especially after such a breakout day he becomes your top priority. We told you on NFL Fantasy Live last week to add him before he catches everyone else's attention, hopefully there's still opportunity for you to do so.
Welcome back to fantasy relevance after a week away, Harry Douglas! Douglas is continuing his breakout season following a nine-target day which led all Falcons pass-catchers. He's clearly the most dynamic threat Atlanta has in the passing game, as Roddy White just isn't healthy. Douglas can be trusted as a No. 3 wide receiver or flex going forward. In the last five weeks he's had three games of at least 120 yards receiving. And think about this -- as time goes on in a season going nowhere, the Falcons may eventually shut Roddy White down for the season to avoid further injury, so Douglas could get the vast majority of the targets on a team who throws the football 80 percent of the time.
Time to go out and spend a waiver wire pick on Chris Ogbonnaya. Willis McGahee has been disappointing and we knew going into Week 11 that Cleveland was going to give Ogbonnaya more responsibility. All he did Sunday was lead the Browns in rushing attempts, rushing yards and receptions. And did I mention he had 12 targets in the passing game? Ogbonnaya certainly will be the lead back for the near future in Cleveland, and is a nice flex option considering his talent catching balls out of the backfield. But temper expectations, because the Browns simply don't run the football all that much. Nonetheless, Ogbonnaya passes the eyeball test as the best option the Browns have.
Reggie Bush owners, we implored you to watch out as you enjoyed the good times in 2013. Now, a new element has thrust itself into the conversation concerning the Lions running back -- fumble-itis. Bush's health was always the big question: could he stand up for a full 16-week NFL season as a No. 1 fantasy running back? So far, he's been able to stay on the field, overcoming early season injuries. But knocking him off the field may be his tendency to turn the football over. After Bush committed a first half fumble against the Steelers -- his second lost fumble in the last three games -- Joique Bell saw his playing time increase to the tune of 12 touches, including a touchdown, while Bush finished with 14. Bush even found himself on the bench for some key plays down the stretch late in the Lions defeat. Bell has shown he can shoulder the load and another fumble or two from Bush and he may find himself on the wrong end of a time-share. You're playing him every week but you're walking a tightrope in every game.
On the flip side, it's time to cool your jets on Andre Ellington -- unless you get points for a player getting his dreadlocks ripped off during a game. He had just 10 touches against the Jaguars, which is about as favorable a matchup as you can get. And those touches totaled just 13 yards of offense. He's a hard guy to predict when he's going to go off in fantasy, so for now, keep him on your bench as he's too much of a boom or bust candidate to trust every week. Bruce Arians said he wants to get Ellington the football 20 times a game, but that's just lip service. Since his breakout game against Atlanta where he had a season-high 17 touches, he had just 13 last week and now 10 on Sunday.
