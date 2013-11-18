Targets and touches: Browns featuring Ogbonnaya

"Should I pick up Michael Floyd?" I know, that's your first question -- well, your first one after "Should I pick up Bobby Rainey?" The answer is no -- and yes. In the words of Michael Fabiano, you're chasing fantasy points if you make Floyd a top waiver-wire priority. It's not like his involvement in the offense has been on the upswing, Sunday's 11-target day was more the anomaly in a season of pedestrian production. If you can get him with your second or third pick in free agency this week, then go for it. But there's others who you should go after first, no doubt led by Rainey. Any time a No. 1 fantasy running back is available you have to go after him, but especially after such a breakout day he becomes your top priority. We told you on NFL Fantasy Live last week to add him before he catches everyone else's attention, hopefully there's still opportunity for you to do so.