Tampa Bay Buccaneers to celebrate Super Bowl title at White House on Tuesday

President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

NFL Network's James Palmer confirmed, per a source, that Tampa Bay will visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Tuesday and that, while the list of players who are attending hasn't been officially finalized, it appears to a large group of Buccaneers will be present.

Neither Tampa Bay nor the White House has officially announced the event.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.