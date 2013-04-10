Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Best and worst draft picks

Vinny Testaverde -- 1987 (No. 1 overall)

Testaverde, the first overall pick from the Miami Hurricanes, graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1987 as the $8 million dollar man. However, in his six seasons it seemed he threw eight million interceptions. Actually, it was just 112, although he led the league with 35 and 22 pick in two of his first three seasons. Testaverde was teased for being colorblind and insulted by other players, including Gene Upshaw, who questioned his intelligence. Testaverde's career did blossom after he left Tampa in 1992. He became a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

