Tampa Bay Buccaneers: All-time underrated, overrated players

Alvin Harper -- WR, 1995-96

One of the top free agents after the 1994 season, the Bucs signed the former Cowboys No. 2 receiver to step into a No. 1 role. Harper failed to reproduce his Dallas production while wearing creamsicle orange, starting 20 games over two seasons and finishing with 922 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Total. Towards the end of his second year, Harper told reporters, "I'm pretty sure I'll be gone next year. It's going to be hard for them to pay me unless they give me another shot, another chance. If they don't, that's fine. I know what I can do." Which, in Tampa Bay, wasn't much.