Tamme has sleeper appeal; Winslow's value takes a hit

All of this news, in addition to the number of major free-agent transactions and trades that have run rampant, has made for a lot of changes in player fantasy values. Some moves, like the one that sent Jacob Tamme to the Broncos, had a domino effect that has altered the stock of several players. In an effort to get you up to date on all the news, here's our look at who's stock has risen and fallen in recent weeks. We've covered quarterbacks, running backs and wideouts, so now let's turn to tight ends.