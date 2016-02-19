Around the NFL

Talib: Tom Brady 'great,' but Peyton Manning's 'GOAT'

Published: Feb 19, 2016 at 03:33 AM
After playing with two of the greatest quarterbacks of our time -- Tom Brady and Peyton Manning -- Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib wasn't afraid to pick a favorite during his trip this week to NFL Network.

"Tom Brady is a four-time Super Bowl winner," Talib said. "Great teammate, great guy, great person."

High praise for Brady, but it was Manning who Talib favored after the future Hall of Famer helped the Broncos win a Lombardi Trophy.

"Peyton Manning is the GOAT, greatest of all time," Talib said, "Super Bowl 50 champ."

New England might not like their former cover man favoring Peyton, but what do you expect? His run with Manning delivered a win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl ring two weeks later. It's no surprise to see Talib playing favorites in the afterglow.

