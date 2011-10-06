Talent takes backseat to desire in Lions' return to respectability

1. How the Jets deploy Darrelle Revis. For the past three years, New York has played a matchup game with him, having him lock on the opponent's best receiver most weeks. But based on the opponent, that might not be the case in Foxboro on Sunday. Last year, the Jets chose to leave Revis and Antonio Cromartie on the outside without much help, betting they could win those battles, and crowded the middle of the field with linebackers and remaining defensive backs to deal with Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski. It worked. And other teams took notice. Both Bills and Dolphins players told me the key against the Patriots is to force them to throw outside the numbers. In the end, even with that focus, Buffalo and Miami struggled to handle Welker and Gronkowski. But even given that, the Jets might well look at their past success and try a strength-in-numbers approach up the middle.