Around the NFL

Takkarist McKinley: I have 'best motor in this class'

Published: May 10, 2017 at 04:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

We know he's fired up about landing in the first round of last month's NFL draft.

Takkarist McKinley, though, isn't done talking, insisting the Falcons got a steal with the No. 26 overall pick and telling the team's official website that he brings something no other rookie can.

"I'm relentless," McKinley said. "I've got heart. I do have the best motor in this class. I'm just somebody that goes hard no matter what. If it's a screen pass, I'm chasing you down."

McKinley logged a phenomenal 4.64 time in the 40 at the Combine after spending his high school days as a track star. A STATS study revealed that the pass rusher notched a "sack, pressure, hurry, knockdown, stuff, impact tackle or pass defensed on 24 percent of the snaps he played" last season at UCLA, per the Falcons' official website.

In Dan Quinn's defense, look for McKinley to be used in multiple ways under linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, who coached the defender in college. The Falcons will likely employ him as a strong-side linebacker in their base defense and a right end in nickel sets.

"The intensity that he wants to play the game with, I really respect that about him and admire that in his game," Quinn said of McKinley. "His toughness, his speed ... this guy is a dog competitor. He was somebody that we've watched for a long time, and certainly had in our sights. We hoped he would have a chance to contribute to our team, based on the speed, the finishing ability, the toughness, so we're really pumped about having him here."

The Falcons quickly improved their defense over the past two seasons with productive drafts that added star pass-rusher Vic Beasley, speedy linebacker Deion Jones and hard-hitting safety Keanu Neal.

While the Jaguars never bloomed on defense under former Seahawks coordinator Gus Bradley, Quinn has proven that Seattle's system can be duplicated beyond the Pacific Northwest.

It's fair to question McKinley's "motor" comments with a guy like Myles Garrett operating in Cleveland, but Atlanta has proven they can develop players on defense. This match bodes well for the Falcons rookie.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW