Takkarist McKinley: I have 'best motor in this class'

Takkarist McKinley, though, isn't done talking, insisting the Falcons got a steal with the No. 26 overall pick and telling the team's official website that he brings something no other rookie can.
"I'm relentless," McKinley said. "I've got heart. I do have the best motor in this class. I'm just somebody that goes hard no matter what. If it's a screen pass, I'm chasing you down."
McKinley logged a phenomenal 4.64 time in the 40 at the Combine after spending his high school days as a track star. A STATS study revealed that the pass rusher notched a "sack, pressure, hurry, knockdown, stuff, impact tackle or pass defensed on 24 percent of the snaps he played" last season at UCLA, per the Falcons' official website.
In Dan Quinn's defense, look for McKinley to be used in multiple ways under linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, who coached the defender in college. The Falcons will likely employ him as a strong-side linebacker in their base defense and a right end in nickel sets.
"The intensity that he wants to play the game with, I really respect that about him and admire that in his game," Quinn said of McKinley. "His toughness, his speed ... this guy is a dog competitor. He was somebody that we've watched for a long time, and certainly had in our sights. We hoped he would have a chance to contribute to our team, based on the speed, the finishing ability, the toughness, so we're really pumped about having him here."
The Falcons quickly improved their defense over the past two seasons with productive drafts that added star pass-rusher Vic Beasley, speedy linebacker Deion Jones and hard-hitting safety Keanu Neal.
It's fair to question McKinley's "motor" comments with a guy like Myles Garrett operating in Cleveland, but Atlanta has proven they can develop players on defense. This match bodes well for the Falcons rookie.