Take shelter in our very own Colts- and Pats-free zone

Green Bay at Kansas City

What an incredible Monday night victory for the Packers in Denver -- a walk-off, 82-yard Brett Favre-to-Greg Jennings strike, the second-longest overtime ender in the history of the NFL. In recent years, the words "Favre" and "history" appeared in the same sentence because many naysayers thought ol' No. 4 should hang 'em up. But, this year, Favre has been making history almost every week, once again providing another sense of destiny to the Green Bay Packers. "I feel like I've been on some better teams, but it's hard to doubt this team," Favre said after the Monday night win made the Packers 6-1 for the first time in five years. I know we keep treating the NFC as an afterthought, but should the Packers keep on keeping on and somehow make it to Arizona, they might represent the conference's best shot at knocking an AFC giant from the beanstalk. How serious would the Packers' mojo be if Favre got them to another Super Bowl with a chance to ride off into the sunset, a la Bettis or Elway, the man whose all-time record for wins Favre broke earlier this year? Of course, there's lots more football to be played between now and then for the Packers, starting in a place where Favre has never won -- Arrowhead Stadium. In fact, the Chiefs are the only team Favre has never beaten, period. And these Chiefs seem to take this particular old-time sports cliché seriously: there are no pictures in the standings. The Chiefs may win ugly, but by this point in the NFL season -- you guessed it -- you are what you are. And the Chiefs are coming off their bye-week, rested and healthy at 4-3, atop the AFC West by way of their head-to-head win over the equally 4-3 Chargers. With the way San Diego is now playing, the Chiefs need to win every home game they can -- and this game kicks off a crucial stretch of four home games in their next five, with the only road game being at Indianapolis. I know that it has been a frequent struggle for the Chiefs to even get to this point, but, in a way, the season for Kansas City starts this week with the Packers.