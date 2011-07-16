Tahoe golf event is fun and games for some; Romo out to win

Published: Jul 16, 2011 at 02:32 PM

Tony Romo finished second in last year's American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. He'll need a good final round to avoid that same fate this year.

Romo, the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback, recorded 27 points Saturday in the tournament's Modified Stableford system, which awards six points for eagle, three for birdie, one for par, none for bogey and minus two for anything worse. That gave him 46 total points, six behind actor Jack Wagner, who has 52.

Romo hasn't finished any worse than a third-place tie in his two other appearances at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. He said he's out to win it Sunday.

"I'm very competitive whenever I show up to play, whether it's basketball, football, soccer, golf, whatever it is," Romo said. "For me, it's not really enjoyable to go out and be 32nd-best whatever it is you're doing. I think the competition for me is what fuels the passion of winning and losing. I mean, just competing is what I enjoy doing every day when I wake up.

"I understand when I lose, you know, that it's part of the process," Romo added. "It's just not enjoyable while it's going on."

Romo would receive $125,000 if he wins the three-round tournament, which has a $600,000 purse.

While Romo wants to win, other celebrity competitors had other priorities at the course on the shores of Lake Tahoe, where more than 100 boats anchored along the two closing holes.

"You don't want to nail anybody," said Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, who's at negative-7 after two rounds.

Former NBA star Charles Barkley sent one errant drive over the gallery's head about 200 yards to the right. On another tee, a fan asked him if they were standing far enough out of the way to be safe.

"I ain't hit the ball yet," Barkley answered. "How the hell would I know?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

