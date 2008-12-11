Tagliabue to serve as Georgetown's next Chair of Board

Published: Dec 11, 2008 at 07:34 AM

Georgetown University's Board of Directors unanimously selected former National Football League commissioner Paul Tagliabue to serve as the next board chair.

Tagliabue (Georgetown class of 1962), who served as NFL commissioner for 16 years and remains a leader in the non-profit and business sectors, will serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2009.

"I am grateful for Paul's dedication to Georgetown and look forward to working with him in this new role," said Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia. "He has engaged deeply in the university since his days as an undergraduate and his leadership will be especially meaningful now to further our ongoing efforts to enhance Georgetown's mission at this critical time in history."

Tagliabue has served on the Georgetown University Board of Directors since 2006.

During his time at Georgetown, Tagliabue played basketball for the Hoyas, and still ranks in the school's top 10 in rebounding average and top 20 in career rebounds.

The Georgetown alumnus said he sees his work on the university's board as an opportunity to continue giving back to his alma mater.

"This is an especially exciting time for Georgetown University," Tagliabue said. "And I am pleased to be able to have the opportunity to work with a talented leadership team to advance its important mission of education, research and service."

Tagliabue served as NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006. Under his leadership, the league grew from 28 to 32 teams, expanded team and league commitments to community service, operated under successive long-term labor agreements with its players association, focused efforts to support public-private partnerships to construct new stadiums, and established operations in overseas markets.

Under Tagliabue, the NFL also addressed many other key priorities. During the Tagliabue era, the league supported the construction of 20 new stadiums, created a league-wide Internet network and the NFL Network, and secured the largest television contracts in entertainment history, totaling around $25 billion.

