TA The Locker Room Podcast: Wade Phillips returns for defensive deep dive

Published: Feb 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Wade Phillips back to the show. Coaches Wade and Billick tell stories about the marital stresses placed upon those in the coaching profession (1:47), before digging into some gridiron talk. Coach Billick recounts the first time he met Wade, it involves a keg of beer at midnight (3:35). Who came up with 11 and 12 personnel terminology? It was Coach Wade (5:03), which isn't surprising when you discover the techniques his father came up with (7:06). Techniques that MRob claims are the foundation of everything he knows about football. Coach Wade reveals the secret of greatness: the great ones always believed they could be better (10:47). Speaking of great ones, find out why Reggie White's 21-sack season in '87 is even more impressive than you think (11:21). Coach Billick gives Wade something to consider with a question. What's the best defense he ever had (12:35)? And just how hard is it for defenses to be great today (15:35)? MRob asks Coach Wade if he's ready to retire from retirement (19:59).

