TA The Locker Room Podcast: Vernon Davis reunites with teammate Michael Robinson

Published: Feb 17, 2021 at 12:36 PM

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and former MRob teammate, Vernon Davis to the show. Vernon pulled some pranks in his day, but beware the reptilian payback (2:17). MRob asks about the current state of the TE position (3:40) before Coach Billick reminds us that tight ends don't live on catches alone; they have to master blocking, too (4:35). And who taught Vernon how to be a blocking force (6:11)?. Hint: It was not Michael Robinson. "Can't win with them!" How Mike Singletary changed Davis' career and made a lifelong impact (8:59). What's Vernon's legacy at the tight end position? Speed (12:07). Then it's lights, camera, action when Vernon takes us through the details of his new career in acting (17:44). John Malkovich, anybody? Finally, Coach Billick asks him the burning question… What's up with the Cha Cha (20:13)?

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

